Neelachal Ispat organizes health camp in association with TSF

Kalinganagar, September 18, 2024: A weekly health camp has been organised, by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited in association with Tata Steel Foundation ( TSF) at Bajrapalli, Salijunga panchayat under Dangagadi Block.

The camp focused on the health needs of displaced households from Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL).

A total of 24 beneficiaries, including 18 females and 6 males, received medical screening and services. The age group distribution of the beneficiaries was diverse, with 3 paediatric, 4 geriatric, and 17 adult participants.

The camp conducted non-communicable disease screening for 15 individuals, detecting 4 cases of hypertension. No cases of diabetes were identified. Additionally, door-to-door screening was conducted for 10 individuals, revealing various health concerns such as musculoskeletal disorders, upper respiratory tract infections, gynaecological issues, anemia, skin disorders, and viral fever. One antenatal care (ANC) check-up was also performed.

Furthermore, the health camp addressed general weakness concerns for 5 individuals. This initiative aims to provide essential health services to displaced households and promote overall well-being in the community. By offering medical screenings, diagnoses, and necessary treatments, the camp is making a significant contribution to the health and well-being of the affected population.