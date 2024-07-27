Neelachal Ispat Nigam & Tata Steel Foundation Dedicate New Anganwadi Building to the Residents of Kulapita

Kalinganagar: With an objective to provide better education infrastructure to the community, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) and Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) dedicated a ‘New Anganwadi Building’ to the residents of Kulapita village in Salijanga Panchayat under Danagadi block of Jajpur district on Friday.

The new building was inaugurated by Sudhir Mehta, MD & CEO, Neelachal Ispat Nigam in the presence of Nandiniprabha Lenka, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Jajpur, Bijaylaxmi Das, Sarpanch, Salijanga Panchayat, Lanka Budiuli, Ward Member, Kulapita, Allen Joseph, Head, TSF, community members of the region and officials of TSF.

The new Anganwadi building funded by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited will cater to the educational needs of the 24 children from 145 scheduled tribal families from the nearby region who regularly come to the centre. Earlier, the children used to face a lot of difficulties in attending the classes during the rainy season as the old building had a temporary asbestos roof.

Apart from the construction of new Anganwadi building, Public Health team of TSF is also involved in monitoring the health of 29 children belonging to three villages under Salijanga panchayat namely, Bhubanadahi, Chota Kulapita, and Bada Kulapita. With this initiative, Tata Steel Foundation focuses on combating malnutrition through community-based nutrition programmes and awareness campaigns. It aims to improve dietary practices among children and mothers, ensuring better nutritional outcomes.