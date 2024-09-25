Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited conducts a full-scale on-site mock drill to test emergency preparedness

Kalinganagar, September 25, 2024: With an objective to test and improve the emergency preparedness in the plant, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) periodically organises mock drills inside the plant premises. One such full-scale on-site mock drill was organised on Wednesday to see its response capability towards potential fire incident scenario at LPG storage yard inside the NINL plant.

Other steel manufacturing companies from the region including Jindal Stainless and Tata Steel, participated in the mockdrill as mutual aid partners.

This meant that while no fire incident actually took place, the mock drill entailed creation of simulated conditions on various aspects to test the readiness of different teams including Safety, Fire Brigade, Medical, Security & Operations. During the mock drill, the teams were expected to reach the site within defined timelines, ensure evacuation of personnel from the designated site, provide appropriate medical care, timely monitoring and containment of the simulated crisis and take note of practical learnings to address real time situation.

The mock-drill organised by NINL adhering to section 41B (4) of the Factory Act, 1948 and the Odisha Factories (Control of major Accident Hazard) Rule of 2001 was attended by Ashok Kumar Behera, Assistant Collector, Emergency Collectorate, Jajpur, Ganeswar Mardi, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers, Jajpur Road Division, Ramakanta Mallick, Fire Station In-charge, Danagadi and Satya Prakash Sahoo, IIC Kalinganagar. Among others present were senior officials of NINL and Tata Steel.