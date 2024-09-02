Neelachal Ispat Nigam Hosts Awareness Programme for Farmers in Ranagundi, Danagadi

Danagadi, August 31, 2024: In a bid to strengthen livelihoods of the agrarian communities by enhancing their agricultural practices and making them resilient to impact of climate change, an awareness program was organised by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) with support form the Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) in the Ranagundi Gram Panchayat of Jajpur district, Odisha. The event brought together representatives from around 18 Krushak Sanghas, representing over 160 farmers from various proximate gram panchayats in the area.

During the programme, seed markers and manual seed planters were distributed among the farmers to support sustainable and climate resilient farming practices like System of Rice Intensification (SRI). The tools were handed over in the presence of Tushar Ranjan Jena, Sarpanch, Ranagundi Gram Panchayat, and employees of TSF. The event also included training sessions and capacity-building activities for the farmers emphasising sustainable agricultural practices to increase productivity and income.

“The initiative aligns with our commitment to work with local communities to co-create solutions, boost agricultural productivity and secure the livelihoods of the farming communities amidst the challenges posed by climate change,” said Sudhir Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, NINL.

The distributed seed will help ensure proper spacing of rice plants and saplings, that will lead to better growth and higher yield, while the seed planters will help in improving planting efficiency for dryland crops like maize by ensuring precise seed placement for higher yield.

So far, the Foundations’ efforts, including this initiative have positively impacted around 800 lives in and around the Kalinganagar region by promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices. These efforts also include diversified initiatives that impact around 12,500 farmers and are part of the broader mission of TSF to work closely with local communities, enhance sustainable farming practices, and promote long-term food security.