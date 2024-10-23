Neelachal Ispat and TSF dedicate an additional School building at Neelachal High School in Danagadi

Kalinganagar, October 22, 2024: With an objective to enhance the educational infrastructure in the region, an additional newly constructed 2,100 soft building at Neelachal High School, Nadiabhanga under Danagadi block was dedicated to the residents of Nadibhanga village by Tata Steel Foundation and Neelanchal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) on Tuesday.

The building was inaugurated by Sudhir Kumar Mehta, Managing Director and CEO, NINL, in the presence of Rasmita Sahoo, Sarpanch, Nadiabhanga, School Management Committee members, local villagers, and students.

The infrastructural facility includes two spacious classrooms and an administrative office, providing much-needed resources for the students and faculty of the school.

TSF and NINL will also complete the construction of the school’s boundary wall. This project aims to enhance the safety and security of the school environment, ensuring that students can learn and play in a protected space.

Neelachal High School, providing holistic education to children from grades 8 to 10, is the sole high school in the Nadiabhanga Gram Panchayat and currently has an enrolment of 220 students, further highlighting the importance of providing a secure learning atmosphere for children.

The initiative reflects the joint commitment of TSF and NINL to create an inclusive and conducive learning atmosphere, wherein by investing in the school’s infrastructure, the overarching aim is to empower students with better educational facilities and thereby enhance their learning capacities, paving the way for a brighter future.