NEC has received 6 proposals worth Rs 132 crore during 2020-21 for development of Tourism sector in North-Eastern Region: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that during 2020-21, NEC has received 6 project proposals with an estimated cost of Rs. 132.43 crore from State Government of Assam under Tourism Sector. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said in the last five years, Rs. 769.51 crore has been released under various projects of physical infrastructure viz. power; connectivity and watersupply to enhance tourism in NER. NEC has also released Rs. 195.63 crore under various projects to the NE States during last five years. Ministry of Tourism has released Rs. 980.15 crore under Swadesh Darshan Scheme to 8 NE States, Rs. 38.63 crore under PRASHAD Scheme to Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya and Rs. 1221.22 crore under Fairs & Festivals under Domestic Promotion and Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) to 8 NE States.

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), under itsNorth East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) provides for 100% financial assistance to North Eastern States including Assam for taking up various projects of physical infrastructure relating to water supply, power, connectivity to enhance tourism. For the North Eastern Council (NEC), regional tourism is one of the focussed sectors for North Eastern (NE) States. Projects for promotion of tourism in the region are sanctioned by NEC in consultation with eight North Eastern States and other stakeholders. Ministry of Tourism provides special emphasis on the development and promotion of tourism for NE States and it implements Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) and Fairs & Festival under Domestic Promotion and Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme in the NE region.