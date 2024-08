Bhubaneswar: Nearly 50kg gold seized from a van of BVC Logistics near Bhubaneswar airport today by GST officials

Value of the gold is estimated at nearly ₹30 crore. BVC Logistics (BVCL) provides Secure Logistics for the Diamond & Jewellery value chain. With its HQs in Mumbai, BVCL handles the logistics of over 50% of India’s import & export, and domestic gems & jewellery. There’s no word yet from BVCL or GST officials on the seizures .