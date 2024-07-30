Nearly 4 K patients undergo Head and Neck Cancer surgery every year at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

– More than 1200 patients receive radiotherapy and chemotherapy every year

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported a significant influx of cancer patients, with more than 10,000 individuals visiting the ENT and Radiotherapy OPD annually. Among these, 3,500 to 4,000 patients undergo head and neck cancer surgery every year. Additionally, nearly 1,200 patients receive radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas highlighted the alarming rise in head and neck cancer cases due to increased alcohol and tobacco consumption. He emphasized the preventability of cancer through lifestyle changes such as quitting tobacco use, smoking, and alcohol. “Once diagnosed, cancer can be treated and cured with surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. Early treatment significantly extends patient survival,” Dr. Biswas remarked. He also noted that all treatment facilities are provided free of cost at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Head and neck cancers, particularly affecting the oral cavity, are the most prevalent cancers among the Indian population, with males being more frequently affected. Dr. Pradipta Kumar Parida, Head of the Department of ENT & Head and Neck Surgery, urged individuals with symptoms such as decreased mouth opening, oral ulcers, loose teeth, and neck swelling to seek medical advice promptly.

To mark International Head and Neck Cancer Day, AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s Department of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery, in collaboration with the Department of Radiation Oncology, organized an awareness programme. The event, attended by DEAN Dr. Prasanta R Mohapatra, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Dr. Ashok Kumar Jena, faculty, students, and the public, aimed to educate about the risks of tobacco and alcohol consumption and the importance of early cancer detection and treatment.

Dr. Dillip Kumar Samal, Associate Professor from the Department of ENT and Head Neck Surgery, informed that the institute runs a head neck cancer clinic every Monday. As part of the awareness programme, free screening for oral cancer and other head and neck cancers was conducted. The comprehensive care provided by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, which includes surgery, post-operative radiotherapy, and chemotherapy under one roof, was also highlighted during the event.