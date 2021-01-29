Nearly 30 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19

New Delhi: India’s total Active Caseload continues to manifest sustained downward movement. It has dropped to 1.71 lakh (1,71,686) today.

The present active caseload now consists of just 1.60% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

India’s caseload per million population is one of the lowest when compared globally. It stands at 7,768. The count is much higher for countries like Germany, Russia, Italy, Brazil, France, UK and USA.

17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average (7,768).

India’s cumulative tests have crossed 19.5 cr (19,50,81,079) today. 7,42,306 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The national cumulative positivity rate fell to 5.50%.

As on 29thJanuary, 2021, till 8 AM, total of nearly 30 lakh (29,28,053) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2656 2 Andhra Pradesh 171683 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8656 4 Assam 28918 5 Bihar 107174 6 Chandigarh 2764 7 Chhattisgarh 62115 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 493 9 Daman & Diu 286 10 Delhi 48008 11 Goa 2882 12 Gujarat 162616 13 Haryana 115968 14 Himachal Pradesh 18848 15 Jammu & Kashmir 22401 16 Jharkhand 24315 17 Karnataka 286089 18 Kerala 106583 19 Ladakh 818 20 Lakshadweep 746 21 Madhya Pradesh 195187 22 Maharashtra 220587 23 Manipur 2855 24 Meghalaya 3870 25 Mizoram 6728 26 Nagaland 3973 27 Odisha 194058 28 Puducherry 1813 29 Punjab 50977 30 Rajasthan 257833 31 Sikkim 1776 32 Tamil Nadu 88467 33 Telangana 151246 34 Tripura 24302 35 Uttar Pradesh 294959 36 Uttarakhand 19517 37 West Bengal 187485 38 Miscellaneous 48,401 Total 29,28,053

In the last 24 hours, 5,72,060 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 10,205 sessions.

52,878 sessions have been conducted so far.

The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

72.46% of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from 10 States. Uttar Pradesh accounts for maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Karnataka and Rajasthan.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1.03 cr (1,03,94,352) today. The Recovery Rate is 96.96%.

18,855 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 20,746 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chhattisgarh has reported 6,451 cases, 6,479 discharges and 35 deaths since their last report. The jump in figures, according to the State Health Department, is due to the reconciliation of District level and State level case, discharge & death figures.

85.36% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 7 States/UTs.

Chhattisgarh has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 6,479 newly recovered cases. 5,594 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 3,181 in Maharashtra.

85.73% of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.

Chhattisgarh reports the highest daily new cases at 6,451. As mentioned above, the jump in figures is due to the reconciliation of District level and State level case, discharge & death figures.

It is followed by Kerala with 5,771, while Maharashtra reported 2,889 new cases.

163 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Eight States/UTs account for 85.89% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Chhattisgarh follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala with 19.

19 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average (112).