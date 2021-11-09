Nearly 11.57 Lakh farmers benefitted through paddy procurement in KMS 2021-22

New Delhi : The Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has procured over 209.52 LMT of Paddy in KMS 2021-22 till 08.11.2021 in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

As a result of which about 11.57 Lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 41,066.80 crore.

The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP from farmers, as was done in previous years.