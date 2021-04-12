Near 30 Lakh doses given on Day 1 of TIKA UTSAV pushes Cumulative Coverage to 10.45 crore

New Delhi: Today marks Day-2 of the countrywide Tika Utsav. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.45 Cr today.

Cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 90,13,289 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,24,344 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,96,879 FLWs (1stdose), 47,95,756 FLWs (2nddose), 4,05,30,321 1st dose beneficiaries and 19,42,705 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,20,46,911 (1st dose) and 6,78,360 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45-60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 90,13,289 55,24,344 99,96,879 47,95,756 3,20,46,911 6,78,360 4,05,30,321 19,42,705 10,45,28,565

Eight states account for 60.13% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered yesterday, on Day 1 of Tika Utsav.

Day 1 of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw 63,800 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational, which is a rise of an average of 18,800 operational CVCs. Most CVCs were operational in the private work places. Additionally, despite being a Sunday, which generally witnesses lower vaccination numbers, the first day of Tika Utsav clocked nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses.

As on Day-86 of the vaccination drive (11th April, 2021), 29,33,418 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 27,01,439 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,398 sessions for 1st dose and 2,31,979 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 11th April, 2021 HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 9,226 16,055 43,264 36,547 17,70,258 36,878 8,78,691 1,42,499 27,01,439 2,31,979

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 40,55,055 doses administered per day. The corresponding figure yesterday was 38,34,574.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,68,912 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 83.02% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.

Sixteen states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 12,01,009. It now comprises 8.88% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 92,922 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22% of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,21,56,529 today. The National Recovery Rate is 89.86%.

75,086 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Daily Deaths continue to show an upward trend. 904 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 89.16% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (349). Chhattisgarh follows with 122 daily deaths.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.