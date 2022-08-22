NCW organizes Consultation on Family Counselling Centres

New Delhi : The National Commission for Women organized a Consultation on Family Counselling Centres (FCCs) to discuss the existing model of FCCs and to deliberate upon ways for better coordination between NCW and FCCs.

Ms Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Dr Shekhar Seshadri, former Director, NIMHANS, Ms Meeta Rajivlochan, Member Secretary, Shri A Asholi Chalai, Joint Secretary, NCW and Shri Shah Alam, Special Rapporteur, NCW graced the occasion.

In her address, Chairperson, NCW, Ms Rekha Sharma said that it is very important to discuss the objectives and efficient working of the Family Counselling Centres at present and deliberate upon the changes required for better functioning of FCCs. “NCW has been working on ground and it can be seen that the Commission has been launching several programmes to bring concrete changes. Through this Consultation, we aim to look for changes needed in the successful functioning of these Centres,” said Ms Sharma.

Dr Shekhar Seshadri suggested that there was a need for developing a Standard Operating Procedure for the reference of the Counsellors which will go a long way in effective resolution of cases.