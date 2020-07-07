NCST asks Sundergarh Collector & SP to submit detailed report on the alleged rape & abortion of a minor girl in Birmitrapur

Bhubaneswar: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes asks Sundergarh Collector & SP to submit detailed report on the alleged rape & abortion of a minor girl in Birmitrapur area within 15 days.

It should be noted that Anand Majhi, former inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Biramitrapur police station in Sundergarh district of Odisha has been arrested in the matter of impregnating a minor girl. Crime Branch arrested him from Handapa area of Angul, intimated Odisha DGP. Earlier the IIC had been dismissed. Majhi was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl for the period of four months and later terminating the pregnancy forcefully without informing the District Child Welfare.

Related

comments