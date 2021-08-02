NCSM of Culture Ministry has taken up 14 projects for setting up new Science Centres under SPoCS Scheme; four more Science Centre Projects approved: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, has developed a chain of science museums and science centers throughout the Country including Science Cities through Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) for portraying the growth of science and technology and their application in industry and human welfare, with a view to develop scientific attitude and temper in the country as also to conduct research in science and technology in the areas pertaining to the activities of the Council.

NCSM has taken up projects for setting up of new science centres under SPoCS Scheme of Govt. of India as per list attached at Annexure-‘I’.

Currently, 25 Science Museums/Science Centres in the country are functioning under the administrative control of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

NCSM in collaboration with State Governments and UTs have set up 22 Science Centres and handed there over to respective State Government for subsequent operation and maintenance.

Annexure-‘I’

New Science Centre projects taken up by NCSM under SPoCS Scheme of Govt. of India

 

Sl.

No.

 Names of the new science centre projects taken up by NCSM under SPOCS Scheme of Govt. of India Located in

State/UT
     
01 Science City, Guwahati Assam
02 Regional Science Centre, Kottayam Kerala
03 Sub-Regional Science Centre, Palampur Himachal Pradesh
04 Sub-Regional Science Centre, Gaya Bihar
05 Sub- Regional Science Centre, Almora Uttarakhand
06 Sub-Regional Science Centre, Udaipur Rajasthan
07 Sub-Regional Science Centre, Mayabundar A&N Islands
08 Sub-Regional Science Centre, Kokrajhar Assam
09 Science Centre, (Category-II) Rajahmundry Andhra Pradesh
10 Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Science City, Patna Bihar
11 Science Centre (Cat-II), Ambala Haryana
12 Science Centre (Cat-II), Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir
13 Science Centre (Cat-II), Ujjain Madhya Pradesh
14 Science City, Dehradun Uttarakhand
New Projects Approved by MoC
01 Science Centre, (Cat-II) Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh
02 Science Centre, (Cat-II) Ajmer Rajasthan
03 Science Centre, (Cat-II) Kanyakumari Tamil Nadu
04 Science Centre, (Cat-II) Bikaner Rajasthan

This information was given by minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy in written reply in Lok Sabha Today.

