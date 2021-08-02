NCSM of Culture Ministry has taken up 14 projects for setting up new Science Centres under SPoCS Scheme; four more Science Centre Projects approved: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, has developed a chain of science museums and science centers throughout the Country including Science Cities through Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) for portraying the growth of science and technology and their application in industry and human welfare, with a view to develop scientific attitude and temper in the country as also to conduct research in science and technology in the areas pertaining to the activities of the Council.
NCSM has taken up projects for setting up of new science centres under SPoCS Scheme of Govt. of India as per list attached at Annexure-‘I’.
Currently, 25 Science Museums/Science Centres in the country are functioning under the administrative control of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).
NCSM in collaboration with State Governments and UTs have set up 22 Science Centres and handed there over to respective State Government for subsequent operation and maintenance.
Annexure-‘I’
New Science Centre projects taken up by NCSM under SPoCS Scheme of Govt. of India
|Sl.
No.
|Names of the new science centre projects taken up by NCSM under SPOCS Scheme of Govt. of India
|Located in
State/UT
|01
|Science City, Guwahati
|Assam
|02
|Regional Science Centre, Kottayam
|Kerala
|03
|Sub-Regional Science Centre, Palampur
|Himachal Pradesh
|04
|Sub-Regional Science Centre, Gaya
|Bihar
|05
|Sub- Regional Science Centre, Almora
|Uttarakhand
|06
|Sub-Regional Science Centre, Udaipur
|Rajasthan
|07
|Sub-Regional Science Centre, Mayabundar
|A&N Islands
|08
|Sub-Regional Science Centre, Kokrajhar
|Assam
|09
|Science Centre, (Category-II) Rajahmundry
|Andhra Pradesh
|10
|Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Science City, Patna
|Bihar
|11
|Science Centre (Cat-II), Ambala
|Haryana
|12
|Science Centre (Cat-II), Srinagar
|Jammu & Kashmir
|13
|Science Centre (Cat-II), Ujjain
|Madhya Pradesh
|14
|Science City, Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|New Projects Approved by MoC
|01
|Science Centre, (Cat-II) Jabalpur
|Madhya Pradesh
|02
|Science Centre, (Cat-II) Ajmer
|Rajasthan
|03
|Science Centre, (Cat-II) Kanyakumari
|Tamil Nadu
|04
|Science Centre, (Cat-II) Bikaner
|Rajasthan
This information was given by minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy in written reply in Lok Sabha Today.