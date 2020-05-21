NCMC reviews Rescue and Relief operations in #cycloneAmphan hit areas of Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary ShriRajiv Gauba today chaired the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which reviewed the situation in the cyclone affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by IMD andadvance deployment of NDRF facilitated in evacuation of about 5 lakh people in West Bengal and about 2 lakhin Odisha.This has resulted in minimal loss of human lives,considering the fact that the intensity of the Amphan was next only to that of the Super Cyclone that struck Odisha in 1999 causing large scale devastation.

NDRF is moving additional teams in West Bengal to speed up restoration work, especially in Kolkata. FCI will also ensure adequate availability of food grains, especially rice, to West Bengal so that marooned people are provided immediate sustenance.

Power Ministry and Department of Telecommunications will also assist in early restoration of services in both the States. The Railways, which suffered major damages to its infrastructure, is in the process of restarting its operations at the earliest.

West Bengal informed that there were major damages to agriculture, power and telecommunication facilities in Cyclone affected areas. Odisha informed that damages have been mainly limited to agriculture.

Reviewing the rescue and restoration efforts, Cabinet Secretary directed that officers of Central Ministries/ Agencies should remain in close touch with Odisha and West Bengal State Governments and provide all required assistance expeditiously. Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending teams to carry out early assessment of damages and submit a report.

Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha participated in the NCMC Meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, Shipping, Civil Aviation, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, Telecommunications, Steel, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Health, IMD, NDMA and NDRF also attended the meeting.

