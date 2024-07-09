NCM Suggests ‘Sarv Dharma Meeting’ for States/UTs to Ensure Minority Protections

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) formed under the NCM Act, 1992, has been inter-alia, entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard the interests of the Minority communities. Besides the role, the Commission is also to undertake confidence building measures in light of the new and emerging challenges.

In view the above, and, to protect and safeguard the interest of all Minorities, the NCM advised the State Governments/UTs to hold “SARV DHARMA MEETING” with all Communities at Sub-divisional level of the States, at least once in a month and, also at District level, half yearly, to curb incidents of attacks/ hate crimes on minority communities. The Commission stressed that this results in bitterness and communal disharmony amongst communities as hate is caused by mental weakness and anger. Further, every citizen have the right to follow and preach their own religion. Moreover it should be the responsibility of citizens and society to disown and condemn the hate crimes done by anti-social and disgruntled elements beside the punitive action taken by Government as per law of land. Authorities must evolve mechanisms, duly involving participation of civic society, to deter such anti-social, anti-national forces and to prevent occurrence of violence in the society.

States/ UTs were also advised that the members of all communities i.e. Minority and Majority, representing Opinion Makers, NGOs, Religious Persons and Educationists, may be identified and involved in the ‘SARV DHARMA SAMVAD’ meetings.