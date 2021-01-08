NCLT approves NHPC’s Resolution Plan for Jalpower Corporation Limited

New Delhi: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad bench approved NHPC’s Resolution Plan for taking over Jalpower Corporation Limited (JPCL) as going concern vide its order dated 24.12.2020 and uploaded the same on its website on 07.01.2021.

JPCL was executing 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim. The Company is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) which was initiated on April 09, 2019 vide an order of Hon’ble NCLT.

NHPC Ltd., a PSU under Ministry of Power, had submitted its Resolution Plan and was declared the successful resolution applicant by Committee of Creditors (CoC) on 24.01.2020.CoC approved Resolution Plan was filed by Resolution Professional with Hon’ble NCLT Hyderabad Bench on 28.01.2020.

NHPCwill make upfront payment of Rs. 165 Crore and cost of the project is considered as Rs.943.20 Crore.

Jalpower Corporation Limited is the second company after LancoTeesta Hydro Power Ltd (LTHPL) to be acquired through NCLT process by NHPC.

Related

comments