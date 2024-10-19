NCL Launches Sustainable Initiatives for a Greener Future Under Special Campaign 4.0

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a leading subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has undertaken a series of innovative and sustainable initiatives as part of Special Campaign 4.0. With a strong focus on harnessing renewable energy, promoting health and hygiene, and implementing eco-friendly waste management practices, NCL is driving progress towards a cleaner, greener future while contributing to national development goals.

Solar Energy Projects: Pioneering Clean Energy

As part of its commitment to environmental sustainability, NCL is making significant strides in renewable energy. The company has successfully installed a 480 kW rooftop solar plant at its Jayant project and is currently expanding its solar capacity with the installation of 1.3 MW rooftop solar systems at the IWSS Khadia, Bina, and Kakri areas. These initiatives not only help reduce NCL’s carbon footprint but also align with India’s renewable energy targets.

Promoting Health and Hygiene: Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines

NCL is dedicated to improving the health and hygiene of young women in the Singrauli region. In line with this objective, the company has installed Sanitary Napkin Vending and Disposal Machines in four schools as part of Special Campaign 4.0. This initiative benefits around 1,850 female students by ensuring access to sanitary pads, thus promoting better menstrual health and hygiene.

“Waste to Wealth”: Transforming Organic Waste into Fertilizer

Under its “Waste to Wealth” initiative, NCL is promoting eco-friendly waste management practices by creating vermicompost beds. By recycling cow dung and organic waste, the company is producing nutrient-rich vermicompost in Birkunia and Khirwa villages. This initiative supports sustainable agriculture by offering a natural alternative to chemical fertilizers, improving soil fertility, and reducing environmental impact.

Focus on Cleanliness and Zero Pendency

As part of its campaign for cleanliness, NCL has identified 69 sites for cleaning and beautification, with 23 sites already completed. Additionally, NCL has made significant progress in scrap disposal, having disposed of 1,661 MT of scrap materials out of a targeted 2,180 MT. This effort underscores NCL’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness and minimizing waste.

Efficient Record and Space Management

To enhance office efficiency, NCL is implementing robust record and space management systems. To date, 400 old files have been transferred to record rooms, and 3,729 e-files and 207 physical files have been reviewed, contributing to better utilization of office space and streamlined operations.

Public Grievance Redressal

NCL remains committed to public service and has resolved 30 out of 37 grievances received during Special Campaign 4.0. The company’s focus on timely and effective grievance redressal reflects its dedication to public satisfaction and responsiveness.

Through its proactive participation in Special Campaign 4.0, NCL is contributing to the national vision of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.