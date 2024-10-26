NCGG successfully concludes First Mid-Career Training Programme for BIMSTEC Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has successfully concluded its first Mid-Career Training Programme for civil servants from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) nations. The program was organized from October 14 to October 25, 2024, in Mussoorie and New Delhi. The two-week program brought together 36 senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Divisional Secretaries, Commissioners, and Deputy Directors, from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan representing key ministries. The program aimed to foster regional cooperation and enhance governance capabilities.

Shri Surendra Kumar Bagde, Director General, NCGG, highlighted the program’s role in facilitating knowledge exchange and mutual learning among civil servants from different nations. He emphasized NCGG’s dedication to creating a transparent, accountable, and digitally driven governance model that serves as a foundation for sustainable development. He urged the participants to implement the learnings in their respective countries and reach out to NCGG for any guidance.

Chief Guest for the session, Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, in his address, emphasized the transformative impact of digitalization in public service delivery, aligning with India’s principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” He spoke about India’s progress in reaching the last mile of service delivery through digital tools and highlighted successful governance models in procurement, fintech, and CPGRAM for grievance redressal, which have streamlined public services. He then emphasized on mutual learning that can result in better governance across nations.

Giving feedback of the training programme participants from Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan thanked NCGG for curating the programme. Participants shared their key learnings and how the programme will be beneficial for them to serve citizens in their respective countries.

It is pertinent to mention that NCGG so far has trained 5000+ senior and mid-career officers from various countries. The National Centre for Good Governance, established in 2014, is mandated to train civil servants from India and other countries. Over the years, the center has successfully trained officers from 33 nations such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Madagascar, Fiji, Mozambique and Cambodia and others.

Dr. A.P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, provided an overview of the program, which included briefs from academic sessions and field visits planned for the civil servant officers. The entire programme was coordinated by Dr. A.P. Singh, Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator & Faculty, and Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Training Assistant, Ms Monisha, YP, NCGG.