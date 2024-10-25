NCGG New Delhi Concludes 34th Capacity Building Programme for Maldivian Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) successfully completed the 34th Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for Civil Servants of Maldives today in New Delhi. The two-week program, was organized from 14th to 25th October, 2024, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Notably, this is the second program under the second phase for civil servants of Maldives following the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train 1,000 Maldivian civil servants. The MoU was signed by India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, and the Maldives’ Foreign Minister, Mr. Moosa Zameer, for the period 2024-2029. The current program was attended by 35 civil servants from the Maldives, including Directors, Assistant Director, Senior Administrators, Dy. Principal, Senior Human resource Officer, Council Executive Officers, representing key ministries and departments from Maldives.

The valedictory session was chaired by Shri V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India. In his address, he reflected on the achievements of the first phase capacity building programmes (2019-2024), during which over 1,000 Maldivian civil servants visited the NCGG. In his address he highlighted how technology has been used in the country to transform institutions and bring citizens closer to the government. He discussed about use of technology in Direct Benefit Transfers, Health, Education and Secretariat and use of Aadhar to bring about governance. He asked the participants to take the learnings from the programme as most of the challenges are common and apply them to bring about greater transparency and efficiency in government processes.

During the Valedictory the participants also presented three insightful presentations on Leveraging Technology for Better Delivery of Services, Effective Governance Process in School Education System and India Maldives Relation: Status and Future Areas for Collaboration during the programme.

Mrs. Fathimath Hilmy from Department of Education, Maldives and head of delegation expressed her gratitude to the Indian government and the NCGG for the opportunity. She stated that all of them learnt and gained extensively from the program.

Dr. B S Bisht, Associate Professor, NCGG and Course Coordinator of the programme while giving the welcome address and summary of the programme highlighted how the focus of the capacity building programme was to share India’s good governance models and best practices from various development schemes among others. He also shared that the second week of the programme had visits planned to Forest Research Institute (FRI) Dehradun, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), National Science Institute (NSI), Exposure visit to Indira Prayavaran Bahwan: India’s first Zero Energy Building, PM Sangrahalaya and visit to Taj Mahal to give a firsthand view of India’s rich culture and heritage.

The NCGG has till now trained civil servants from 33 countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Madagascar, Fiji, Mozambique, Cambodia, Madagascar, Fiji, Indonesia, South Africa among others.

The programme was supervised and coordinated by Dr. B. S. Bisht, Course Coordinator, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Course Coordinator, Shri. Brijesh Bisht, Training Assistant along with the capacity building team of NCGG.