NCGG, Mussoorie Welcomes Sri Lankan Civil Servants for 4th Capacity Building Initiative

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has launched the 4th Capacity Building Program for senior civil servants from the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka today at NCGG, Mussoorie. The program will be organized from 22nd July to 2nd August 2024, with 40 distinguished participants.

Shri V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) addressed the inaugural session. In his address, Shri V.Srinivas emphasized on India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. He highlighted the critical role of modern infrastructure and cutting-edge technology and the policy maxim of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government.” Highlighting India’s commitment to good governance through policies focused on social justice, transparency and accountability, aiming to provide equal opportunities for all citizens.

During the programme, Dr. AP Singh, Associate Professor, provided an overview of NCGG’s workings and the program’s focus. The program includes lectures on topics such as the Changing Paradigm of Governance, Overview of Indian Services, Climate Change and its Impact on Biodiversity: Policies and Global Practices, Right to Service: Ease of Living, E-Office, Planning and Building Eco-Friendly Smart Cities, Public-Private Partnerships, Digital India, Land Records Management (Swamitva Scheme & DILRMP), India’s Growth Story, Disaster Management, and Approaches to Achieving SDGs by 2030, among others. Participants will also visit key institutions and sites, including the Indira Gandhi Forest National Academy, Forest Research Institute, District Attachment to Panchkula, Cyber Crime Centre in Chandigarh, National Institute of Solar Energy, International Solar Alliance, Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, and the Taj Mahal.

This program aims to educate participants on India’s good governance and advanced technology models, facilitating the implementation of better governance practices in Sri Lanka. The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), in partnership with MEA, has imparted training to civil servants of 17 countries, viz. Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Cambodia.