NCGG Mussoorie Hosts 5th Capacity Building Program for Sri Lankan Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) commenced the 5th Capacity Building Program for mid-career civil servants of Sri Lanka. This two-week program, is being organized from 19th August 2024 to 30th August 2024, and is hosting 39 mid-career civil servants from Sri Lanka, including Senior Assistant Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries, Additional Divisional Secretaries, Zonal Deputy Commissioners, and Directors from various governmental departments such as the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Public Security, Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA), and others.

On the third day of the programme, Shri V. Srinivas, IAS, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) & Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), interacted with the participating civil servants. In his address, he emphasized the exemplary governance models in India that have set a high standard in administrative practices. Citing the success of initiatives like e-Office, where 3.7 million files are managed digitally, and the integration of Aadhaar under the Digital India initiative, Shri. V. Srinivas illustrated how these innovations such as Aadhar have significantly enhanced governance efficiency. He also highlighted the transformative impact of healthcare schemes on public welfare.

Shri Srinivas further emphasized on the design of the programme that is curated to offer participants a broader understanding of cultural nuances and shared governance practices. This exposure, he stated, presents participants with valuable insights to adopt and implement good governance models for the benefit of their citizens.

The two-week program encompasses a wide range of sessions covering topics such as the Changing Paradigm of Governance, Digital India, the Right to Service: Ease of Living, Land Records Management under the Swamitva Scheme, Aspirational District Programs, the Approach to Achieving SDGs by 2030, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, among others. Participants will also engage in field visits to the Forest Research Institute (FRI), District Administration at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, Ministry of Forests, Environment, and Climate Change, Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya and visit to the Taj Mahal.

It is pertinent to mention that NCGG so far has trained 174 senior and mid-career officers from Sri Lanka. The National Centre for Good Governance, established in 2014, is mandated to train civil servants from India and other countries. Over the years, the center has successfully trained officers from various nations from various countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Madagascar, Fiji, Mozambique and Cambodia.

The program is being coordinated by Dr. A.P. Singh, Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator & Faculty at NCGG, Shri Sanjay Dutt Pant, Program Assistant, Monisha, YP and NCGG team.