NCGG Hosts Advanced Leadership Development Program for FIPIC and IORA Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), commenced the first Advanced Leadership Development Programme on Public Policy and Governance for civil servants of multi-countries from the FIPIC/IORA region today at NCGG, Mussoorie. The program is being organized from August 5th to August 16th, 2024, with 40 distinguished participants from Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Madagascar, Fiji, Kenya, Maldives, and Mozambique. These participants hold key positions such as Director General, Secretary, District Administrator, General Manager, Senior Human Resource Officer, and Industry Coordinator, representing significant ministries and institutions from their respective countries.

The NCGG, an autonomous institution under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, is committed to action research, studies, and capacity building at both the national and international levels. NCGG’s efforts align with the Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. “The world is one Family” and emphasizes strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation with other countries.

Shri V. Srinivas, Director General, NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in his inaugural address, welcomed participants from the various countries of the FIPIC/IORA region. He highlighted the role of technology in bringing citizens closer to government, while focusing on delivering services in a timebound manner. He discussed about India’s policy maxim of “Minimum Government and Maximum Governance” and how the nation is striving to achieve digital empowerment of citizens through secretariat reforms, benchmarking governance, recognizing meritocracy, improving e-services and ensuring quality grievance redressal in a timebound transparent manner. Shri V. Srinivas also encouraged participants to engage in group discussions and share their perspectives and learnings through presentations on Digital Governance, the history of Civil Services, Sustainable Development Goals, and Infrastructure Development with reference to their respective countries. He briefed them about the various themes and visits which have been included in the programme to give a holistic learning experience.

During the inauguration, Denisea A. Clarisse, Director General, Ministry of Local Government from Seychelles and leader of delegation expressed gratitude to the Indian government and NCGG for the initiative. She also highlighted how they all look forward to cross country sharing of knowledge, good policies and best practices from India and how they are being successfully implemented along with history and culture of the country.

Dr. BS Bisht, Associate Professor, NCGG and Course Coordinator of the programme gave detailed information about National Centre for Good Governance and the milestones achieved by the NCGG over the years. In the elaborate presentation he discussed about objectives, activities, achievements, and future plans of NCGG and how it has evolved as a Centre for excellence. It was briefed that NCGG has trained civil servants from 23 countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Madagascar, Fiji, Mozambique and Cambodia including the current programme.

Smt. Prisca Poly Mathew, Chief Administration Officer, NCGG, Dr. Himashi Rastogi, Associate Professor, NCGG, and Dr. Gazala Hassan, Assistant Professor, NCGG participated in the inaugural session. The program will be coordinated by Dr. B. S. Bisht, Associate Professor, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Course Coordinator, Shri. Brijesh Bisht, Training Assistant, Ms. Monisha Bahuguna, Young Professional.