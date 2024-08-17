NCGG Concludes Advanced Leadership Development Program for FIPIC/IORA Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), successfully completed the first Advanced Leadership Development Programme on Public Policy and Governance for civil servants of multi-countries from the FIPIC/IORA region today at NCGG, New Delhi. The program was organized from August 5th to August 16th, 2024, with 40 distinguished participants from Seychelles, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Madagascar, Fiji, Kenya, Maldives, and Mozambique. The participants hold key positions such as Director General, Secretary, District Administrator, General Manager, Senior Human Resource Officer, and Industry Coordinator and are representing significant ministries and institutions in their respective countries.

Shri V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), addressed the valedictory session. He emphasized that the mutual exchange of knowledge and experiences will enable all participating officers to achieve significant success in enhancing governance and implementing public policies in their countries. He emphasized on strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation among the countries. He also complemented the participating officers for making insightful and elaborate presentations highlighting the learnings and experiences gained from the programme, which will ultimately help the countries in achieving the SDG goals and making their countries developed as per the vision proposed by them.

During the Valedictory, Denise A. Clarisse, Director General, Ministry of Local Government from Seychelles and leader of delegation expressed gratitude to the Indian government and NCGG for the initiative. She also highlighted how they all gained quite a lot from cross country sharing of knowledge. She said that policy making and implementation is all about equity and practical approaches. She highlighted that good policies and best practices from India in sectors such as health, digitalization, Aadhar among others were innovative and a great learning experience for all of them. She elaborated how they were mesmerized by the rich history and culture of the country.

Dr. BS Bisht, Associate Professor, NCGG and Course Coordinator of the programme gave a crisp summary of the programme. He briefed how sessions on important themes such as Geo-Political and Economic Potential of FIPIC/IORA countries, Vision India 2047, Implementing Cyber Security Policies, Perspectives on Public Policy Implementation, Innovation in District Administration, Healthcare Governance, Digital India Programme, Public Private Partnership, Promoting Swachh Jal through Har Ghar Jal Yojana among others was covered. It was also highlighted that intensive field visits to ITDA Dehradun, FRI Dehradun, District Administration in District Meerut, Indian Parliament, Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya and Taj Mahal were planned to give a holistic learning experience.

It was briefed that with the current programme NCGG has trained civil servants from 23 countries including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, South Africa, Indonesia, Madagascar, Fiji, Mozambique and Cambodia.

Smt. Prisca Poly Mathew, Chief Administration Officer, NCGG, also graced the valedictory session. The program was coordinated by Dr. B. S. Bisht, Associate Professor, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Course Coordinator, Shri. Brijesh Bisht, Training Assistant, Ms. Monisha Bahuguna, Young Professional and the dedicated team of NCGG.