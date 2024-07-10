NCERT Dispels Rumors: Only Grade 6 Textbooks Revised, Rest of Curriculum Unchanged

With reference to the news item published in The Hindu dated 9th July 2024 titled “Confusion over revised NCERT textbooks for classes VI, IX and XI leave teachers in a tizzy” it is clarified that the news item is factually incorrect and misleading.

The article mentions that:

Class VI NCERT textbooks would take another 2 months to reach students It was not communicated properly by the CBSE whether only classes III and VI would receive revised textbooks or classes IX and XI would also be included. Class IX English & geography and class XI computer science, chemistry and history textbooks are not printed

To allay any misgivings and for greater clarity, the following is reiterated –