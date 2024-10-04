NCC’s Mountaineering Expedition Team scales MT Abi Gamin (7,355)

NCC’s Mountaineering Expedition Team was welcomed by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General of the National Cadet Corps on 04 October 2024, at New Delhi after their challenging and triumphant mountaineering expedition to Mt Abi Gamin. The peak, situated in the Garhwal Himalayas at an elevation of 7,355 meters, serves as a crucial preparatory phase for the NCC’s upcoming mission to conquer Mount Everest in the year 2025.

The team comprising 34 cadets, six Officers and 20 Permanent Instructors Staff from various NCC Directorates across the country, participated in this challenging expedition. The team encountered 4-5 ft of fresh snow. Despite it, the team displayed remarkable perseverance. They achieved a commendable height of approximately 7,000 meters.

NCC Boys and Girls Mountaineering Expedition to Mt Abi Gamin was flagged-in by Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand on 28 Sep 2024 at Dehradun.

The expedition underscored the NCC’s dedication to instilling a spirit of adventure, leadership and service to the Nation in its cadets. HQ DGNCC has been at the forefront in development of the youth and providing ample opportunities to the cadets to participate in adventure activities. This was the 88th NCC Cadets’ Mountaineering Expedition since 1970.