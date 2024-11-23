NCC to celebrate its 76th Raising Day tomorrow; Defence Secretary pays homage to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organization in the world raised in 1948, is celebrating its 76th raising on 24 Nov 2024 with traditional fervour. On this solemn occasion, the Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh laid wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Secretary said that NCC has made commendable efforts in increasing the strength of cadets by 3 lakh and will be touching the strength of 20 lakhs in coming years. He emphasized the role of NCC in the Viksit Bharat Campaign, a pivotal initiative by the Government of India. He said, “NCC continues its relentless efforts, towards moulding the present day youth into responsible citizens of tomorrow in order to achieve the objective of ‘Yuva Shakti – Viksit Bharat’.”

On this 76th Raising Day, Cadets are participating in March past at various cities and are involved in various cultural activities. As per tradition, NCC day is being celebrated across India and pan-India ‘Blood Donation Camp’ are being organized. The quantum of blood donation this year is likely to exceed the mark of 50,000 blood units donation achieved last year. Apart from this, various social activities and cultural awareness programs are being organized like tree plantation drive, Cleaning of Statues, Swachhta hi Sewa, Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan etc.

Apart from aiming NCC expansion, the syllabus and training of NCC cadets have also been overhauled with a specific aim and desired outcome in consonance with various government initiatives like Skill manthan, I4C (Cyber Awareness), Ideas & Innovation, Trg with NDRF/SDRF to mention a few. This change of syllabus is done with an aim to make the cadets confident by building their character and confidence which will lead to ‘Viksit Bharat’.