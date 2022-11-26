NCC to celebrate 74th anniversary of its raising; Defence Secretary pays homage to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial

New Delhi : National Cadet Corps (NCC), the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world raised in 1948, will celebrate its 74th anniversary on November 27, 2022. To mark the occasion, Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes on behalf of the entire NCC fraternity at National War Memorial, New Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Secretary said, NCC in the past few years has evolved exponentially, wherein youth in uniform have joined hands in every initiative to contribute to nation building. The NCC Raising Day is also being celebrated in all state capitals, where cadets are participating in march past, cultural activities and social development programmes.

From national-level campaigns like Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, which is the biggest cleanliness drive to be undertaken by any single organisation to initiatives like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camps, Swachh Bharat campaign, Har Ghar Tiranga and Ex Yogdan (COVID Relief Campaign), NCC cadets have left a large and lasting footprint in every way. The expansion of NCC has also been undertaken in coastal and border areas of the country by adding over one lakh young cadets to its fold in recent times. This has motivated the youth from these areas to join the Armed forces and contribute to Nation Building.

The NCC has also been a platform for harnessing international relations for over four decades, by sending its cadets as ambassadors of peace and unity as part of Youth Exchange Programmes (YEP) to over 25 nations. The NCC has over the years hosted friendly foreign countries cadets from over 30 Nations under YEP.

The multifaceted activities and varied curriculum of the NCC, provides unique opportunities to the youth for self-development. Many cadets have made the Nation and the organisation proud through their remarkable achievements in the field of sports and adventure.