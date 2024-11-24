NCC Day Celebrated by RIE Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar celebrated 76th Raising Day of NCC (NCC Day) on 24th November 2024.The Day of Pride and Patriotism was celebrated by inspiring speech by Prof.P.C.Agarwal, Principal who highlighted on the spirit of unity, patriotism and discipline and urged the cadets to continue their dedication to service and leadership. Cadets in their speeches outlined the significance of NCC for their holistic development and development of the nation. Training in NCC insists qualities like nationalism, patriotism, discipline, team spirit, leadership, hard work, self-confidence and promote overall personality development. Lt. (Dr.).R.Sethy, ANO and Coordinator welcomed the guests and cadets. Prof.L.Behera, Head,DE & Students’ Council Advisor graced the event. The event was marked by rallies and awareness programmes with slogans on national unity and integrity by Cadets of Boys and Girls Wing.Prof.P.C.Agarwal, Principal distributed the Certificates to the cadets. Dr.Sushant Kumar Singh, CTO presented vote of thanks