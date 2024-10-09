NCBC Recommends Inclusion of Maharashtra Castes in Central OBC List to Union Government

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has tendered its advice to the Union Government on 9th October, 2024 regarding the inclusion of (i) Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; (ii) Badgujar, (iii) Suryavanshi Gujar, (iv) Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; (v) Dangari; (vi) Bhoyar, Pawar (vii) Kapewar, Munnar Kapewar, Munnar Kapu, Telanga, Telangi, Pentarreddy, Bukekari castes/communities in the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the State of Maharashtra.

The two-member Bench of the NCBC, comprising of Hon’ble Chairperson, Shri Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, and Hon’ble Member, Shri Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal, held hearings regarding the inclusion, on 17th October, 2023 and 26th July, 2024, in Mumbai. The final decision to tender the advice to the Union Government for the inclusion of the above castes under the Central List of OBCs, for the State of Maharashtra, was taken on 8th October, 2024.