NCB Boosts Workforce with Creation of 425 New Posts

The strengthening of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is an ongoing process and it has been strengthened by enhancing its presence throughout the country as under: –

(i) Regional offices have been increased from 03 to 07 by addition of 04 Regional offices at Amritsar, Guwahati, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

(ii) Zonal offices have been increased from 13 to 30, across the Country by addition of 05 new Zonal offices at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Siliguri (West Bengal), Agartala (Tripura), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and by upgradation of 12 existing Sub-zones as Zones.

(iii) The sanctioned strength of NCB has also been increased to 1496 by creation of 425 new posts in different categories.

(iv) Narco-Canine Pool at 10 Zonal offices of NCB for assistance required by various Drug Law Enforcement Agencies for detection of drugs have also been established.