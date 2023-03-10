NBM conducts National Workshop of Bamboo Sector Development and Bamboo Exhibition in New Delhi

National Bamboo Mission (NBM) conducted “The National Workshop of Bamboo Sector Development” in New Delhi on 10th March 2023. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He spoke on the Ministry’s efforts to enable the National Bamboo Mission in strengthening the value chain, enabling producers through incentives and last mile effectiveness of government schemes and thanked Invest India for their efforts in organising the event.

Inaugural session was graced by the Ambassador of Myanmar, Mr. Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador Serbia, Mr. Sinisa Pavic, Ms. Nita Pokhrel Aryal, Minister Economics, Nepal & Dr Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. The inaugural session witnessed the launch of bamboo information website by Bamboo Technical Support Group South Zone, Kerala Forest Research Institute (BTSG – KFRI), – https://www.bambooinfo.in/default.asp. This is an exclusive website for bamboo information including bamboo species, cultivation, activities of BTSG-KFRI, and a database of artisans, researchers, farmers, plantations and nurseries is maintained by BTSG-KFRI. This was followed by the launch of a book “Different Eco-friendly Bamboo Products and Business Opportunities” authored by the Foundation for MSME clusters and a short film by NBM showcasing the scope of the Indian Bamboo Sector. Shri Naveen Kumar Patle, Additional Commissioner (Horticulture), delivered the vote of thanks for the session on “India’s Vision for Bamboo”, giving special thanks to Invest India, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, media houses and the delegates of the workshop.

The context of the workshop was set in by Horticulture Commissioner Dr. Prabhat Kumar. He highlighted that the rising awareness of the use of sustainable and eco-friendly products, increasing investments in infrastructure development and the use of sustainable construction materials are the major growth drivers for Bamboo. To elaborate further on the discussion, 5 technical sessions were conducted which included presentations from experts in the bamboo industry as well as interactive directions with the delegates.

The Minister of Agriculture (Maharashtra), Shri Abdul Sattar, graced the occasion with his presence and shared his insights on the scope and potential of this sector. He also visited the exhibition and interacted with the artisans and entrepreneurs.

The workshop was closed by remarks from Shri Pasha Patel, Progressive Bamboo Farmer and summed-up by Dr. Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner, DA&FW.