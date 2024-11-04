New Delhi: NBCC (India) Ltd signed an MoU with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited for the renovation of Power Grid’s corporate building in Gurgaon on 30.11.2024

The MoU was signed by Shri M.W. Huda, Chief General Manager (ROW & Admin.), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and Shri Pradeep Sharma, Executive Director (Business Development, NBCC (India) Limited in the presence of Shri R.K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Shri Ravi Shankar, Director (Finance), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Shri Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Projects), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Dr. Suman Kumar, Director (Commercial), NBCC (India) Limited and other senior officers from Powergrid & NBCC.

The project is valued at approximately Rs. 186.47 crores. The corporate building has a configuration of 2B+G+8, with a total floor area of 34,965.89 square meters. The renovation project will include interior works, renovation works, external façade works, landscaping and horticulture works, furniture works etc.