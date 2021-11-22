Nayudamma Memorial Cricket Tournament organised by CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar is hosting Nayudamma Memorial Cricket Tournament during 23rd to 26th November-2021 on behalf of CSIR- Sports Promotion Board (SPB), New Delhi. This tournament is being played in profound memories of Prof. Y. Naydamma, the ex-Director General of CSIR.

The 4 days long tournament was inaugurated today by Prof. Dr S Basu,The Director, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar and the chairman of Nayudamma Memorial Cricket Tournament in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Guest Ms. Dutee Chand, Indian sprinter and Hon’ble Guest of Honour Prof. Sudhakar Panda, Director; NISER Bhubaneswar at the CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar. The Director, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar, is also Chairman to this tournament.

The participants of the tournament (NMCT-2021) are affiliated to various Department and Ministries of Govt. of India and associated autonomous bodies. The eight teams participating in this year’s tournament are (1) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi (2) Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi, (3) Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi, (4) India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi; (5) Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), New Delhi (6) National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar; (7) GST, Central Excise &Customs, Bhubaneswar Zone; and (8) CSIR-IMMT, Bubaneswar.

The 20-over formatted tournament is to be played during 23-26th Nov., 2021 at three venues around Bhubaneswar, namely, CSIR-IMMT cricket Field, Hi-Tech Sports ground and IDCO recreational ground. The final of the tournament shall be played at CSIR-IMMT Cricket Field on 26th Nov 2021.