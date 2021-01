Bhubaneswar: Soudamini Sahu, mother of the five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and killed in July 2020, on Wednesday knocked the door of Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into her daughter’s murder.

Supreme Court has issued notice to the CBI, after hearing a petition filed by the mother of the five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed in Odisha last year, seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident .

Related

comments