Navy carries out successful test of Made in India heavyweight Torpedo to destroy underwater target

New Delhi: Indian Navy today, June 6, carried out a successful test to destroy underwater target using Made in India heavyweight Torpedo. A Navy spokesperson said that the successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo was a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s and Defence Research and Development Organisation, (DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain. The spokesperson said, this showcases Indian Navy’s commitment to future proof combat readiness.

This is the second sea-level test in a fortnight. Last month, the Navy tested an advanced missile from the destroyer INS Mormugao. The missile, known as ‘Sea Skimming’, hit the target floating in the sea from below. According to the Indian Navy, the missile is capable of hitting its target up to a distance of 300 km.