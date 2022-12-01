Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’

Bhubaneswar : Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha, was inaugurated yesterday in a gala ceremony. The momentous event was unveiled by Mr Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha along with other esteemed guests at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneshwar including some of the industry captains. The inaugural ceremony was graced by more than 50 international guests with representatives from partner countries Germany, Japan and Norway. His Excellency Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, His Excellency Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Ambassador of Norway to India, His Excellency Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India and Mr Manfred Auster, Counsel General, Consul General, Consulate of Federal Republic of Germany in Kolkata were present.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Chief Minister was taken for a round of the MIO exhibition in battery-operated car. The drone show and anamorphic show mesmerized the audience. Odisha’s symbolic sand art was also displayed during the inaugural.

Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI delivered the welcome address at the inaugural session, highlighting the importance of this Conclave to bolster innovation and expansion in the state’s business ecosystem and maximize business opportunities and investments at large. He further welcomed the dignitaries, delegates, and industry leaders to join the stage along with the Chief Minister, Mr Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking on this notable ceremony, Mr Patnaik said, “Today we mark the start of this excellent collaborative platform to network, impart knowledge, forge partnerships and facilitate growth across sectors. This Conclave is aimed at showcasing the state’s business potential and manufacturing prowess to the world. This platform will not only provide policies enabling ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to industrialists but also ensure a stable growth story at the state. It is a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors. We must endeavour towards ensuring that Make in Odisha Conclave’22 becomes a landmark event in Odisha’s Industrial Growth Story. We have introduced a new industrial policy with focus on attractive incentives for investors, industrial infrastructure, reforms undertaken by the state government etc. We are optimistic to see participation from all the stakeholders and partners to work in close collaboration and ensure the grand success of Make in Odisha Conclave version 3.”

The audience saw a soulful performance by the Padmashri dancer Aruna Mohanty and her troupe as the laser show continued to enthrall them.

‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ is the flagship investment summit of Odisha. The event starts from 30th November 2022 to 4th December 2022. This is going to be the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave, previously hosted in 2016 and 2018.