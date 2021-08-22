Naveen Jindal Meets Odisha Chief Secretary

• Briefs about JSPL’s proposed plan to set up World’s Largest Steel Plant at Angul

• Expresses Confidence that the State Government would ensure raw material for Odisha based industries under pre-emption scheme

• JSPL to participate in the upcoming auction of iron ore by the State Government

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) Mr Naveen Jindal, in a meeting with the Chief Secretary of Odisha Mr Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on 21 August 2021, thanked the State Government for approving JSPL’s proposed expansion of its Angul steel plant to 25.2 MTPA. Mr Jindal also had a meeting with Odisha Steel & Mines Secretary Mr Deoranjan Kumar Singh.

During the meetings, Mr Jindal updated about the JSPL’s plan to expand the Angul steel plant’s capacity from 6 MTPA to 25.2 MTPA by 2030 ,which will be the largest Plant in the World in a single location as per present capacities.

Last month, Odisha’s State High-Level Clearance Authority, headed by Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the proposed expansion of JSPL’s Angul Steel Plant.

JSPL’s Managing Director Mr VR Sharma, Director Finance Mr NK Mishra, Mr Manish Kharbanda and other senior officials accompanied Shri Jindal in the meeting.

Talking to the Media, after the meeting Mr Jindal, expressed his confidence upon the Odisha Govt for its industry friendly policies of protecting the interests of the State based value addition creator industries and appreciated the existing pre-emption policy of the State Govt for ensuring raw materials to the State based Steel Industries .

Mr Jindal lauded the efforts by the state government to conduct the auction of iron ore blocks in a transparent and expeditious manner.

JSPL ‘s Managing Director VR Sharma on being asked about participating in upcoming auctions, said, “JSPL will participate in the forthcoming auction of the Iron ore mines in Odisha. Irrespective of the auction’s outcome, we are confident that the state government would make all out efforts to protect the raw material security for industrial units in Odisha and promote the value addition of the raw material within the State under its pre-emption scheme “.

Presently, JSPL is the largest investor in the State in the Iron & Steel Sector with an investment of more than ₹45,000 crore.

The Company has set up a 6 MTPA steel plant at Angul, the largest in Odisha and a 9 MTPA pellet plant at Barbil, the biggest in India.

In the next ten years, the Company would increase its investment in the State to more than ₹1,00,000 crore. The expansion is expected to generate enormous economic activity and employment opportunities in the State.

Recently JSPL has been honoured by the Government of India for being the highest GST payer of Odisha and Chattisgarh in the private sector category.

JSPL’s EVP (Corporate Affairs) Mr Bibhu Prasad Mishra, Vice-President Mr Ashish Pandey and President (CSR & Sustainability) Mr Prashant Hota were also present on the occasion.