Naveen Jindal Meet Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi & Dy. Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo

Bhubaneswar: Third-time Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) Sri Naveen Jindal paid courtesy calls to Chief Minister Sri Mohan Charan Majhi and Hon’ble Sri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhawan today.

During the meeting, the ongoing projects of the JSP in Odisha were discussed. Mr. Jindal appraised the Hon’ble Chief Minister about the expansion of Angul Steel Plant to 25.2 MTPA in phases, which will make it the world’s largest steel plant at a single location.

Chief Minister appreciated JSP’s efforts for the development of industry in Odisha. Mr. Jindal assured that JSP would continue to partner with the Government and people of Odisha for industry led holistic development of the state.