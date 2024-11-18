Naveen Jindal Inaugurates ‘Shramveer Palace’ at JSP’s Angul Unit

Angul: Shri Naveen Jindal, Hon’ble 3rd time Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Haryana, and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), inaugurated the Shramveer Palace at JSP’s Angul unit, Odisha. This 1056-bedded fully air-conditioned accommodation, equipped with world-class facilities, is a significant step in JSP’s mission to enhance the well-being of its workforce.

The Shramveer Palace is thoughtfully designed with 1056 beds featuring branded mattresses, almirahs, and other top-tier amenities to provide the workforce with unparalleled comfort and convenience. Keeping in view of the needed comforts of the users, the accommodation complex has been fully air-conditioned.

Additionally, the facility includes Amusement Blocks for recreational activities, ensuring a balanced and relaxing environment for workers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Naveen Jindal stated, “For us, every worker’s safety, good health, social security and comfort are top priorities. We are consistently ensuring the well-being of all the manpower striving for the growth and betterment of our Company and thereby dedicating themselves to nation building ”

“I hope these facilities will provide the right ambience and appropriate quality of life to our workforce who are contributing their sweat and skill for the larger cause of nation building “, said Shri Naveen Jindal .

After inaugurating Shramveer Place, Shri. Naveen Jindal personally inspected key aspects such as mattresses, the quality of beds, and other critical facilities. He also urged the workforce to consistently care for the maintenance of the hygiene, emphasizing its importance for their health.

The workforce expressed their happiness and gratitude for receiving such beautiful accommodation and thanked Shri. Naveen Jindal and JSP for their thoughtful efforts.

The Angul unit is set to become the world’s largest single-location steel manufacturing facility by 2030, with a projected production capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This vision underscores JSP’s leadership in the global steel industry.

In addition to Shramveer Palace, two similar accommodation units at Shramik Vihar have been developed, offering a total of 3000 air-conditioned accommodation in this phase. JSP aims to expand these facilities to house 20,000 workers by the end of 2025, reaffirming its commitment to workforce welfare.

The event was attended by Shri. Pankaj Malhan, Angul Unit Head and Executive Director, and others, showcasing JSP’s holistic approach to workforce development.