Nautica launches ‘Spare Moments’ Campaign with Bollywood Star Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi: Leading global lifestyle brand, Nautica, today launched a digital ad campaign in India, with Arjun Kapoor as the face of the brand highlighting its latest autumn-winter collection for men. The campaign will be rolled out across various mediums including print, social media, and additional digital platforms. The brand has a strong base of customers in both metros and tier 2 and 3 cities, offering three dozen categories for men, women, children, home and accessories. Nautica is available online on Myntra and Flipkart, in addition to various offline stores.

The campaign, titled Spare Moments, is a 50-second digital ad starring Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, showcasing a ‘leisure day in the life of a Nautica man, outfitted in jackets, sweatshirts, trousers, pullovers and linen shirts, from the autumn-winter collection. Arjun’s personal style and attitude reflects the Nautica personality as he carries himself with an authentic style.

In the 50-second digital ad, viewers are treated to a sense of elegance and style as the setting indoors at a club conveys the opulence of a calm lobby, structures, and stairways, leading to a library, embellished in wood, and allowing a glimpse of the protagonist preparing to read a book. Every move that Arjun makes in the ad is captured both from a wide-angle, that encapsulates the magnificence of the location and situation, and a tight angle, projecting the man and the brand that he wears. The campaign strongly captures the imagination of the viewer with classiness and subtlety.

Speaking on his role in the ad-film, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor stated “I clearly felt a sense of harmony between my own personality and that of Nautica because I just had to be myself in order to deliver the brand’s proposition and that was it. It made me comfortable, even more so with what I was wearing for the shoot, from the brand’s arsenal and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

“Nautica is a legacy that has emerged today to be a global brand with a refreshed approach, creating high-quality fashion that delivers versatility and comfort,” said Vishal Anand, Senior Director at Myntra. “This association with Arjun Kapoor is a step towards conveying the brand’s image with a personality that suits its characteristics and reaching his fan following, which is also the brand’s core audience.”

The autumn-winter collection is aimed at men between the ages of 24-50, the campaign with Arjun Kapoor at the helm is set to further strengthen Nautica’s brand presence within the country.