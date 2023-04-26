Nautica announces Aditya Roy Kapur as the Brand Ambassador; unveils SS-23 campaign with the uber-cool actor

One of the leading global lifestyle brands, Nautica, announces celebrated Bollywood actor and dapper heart-throb, Aditya Roy Kapur, as its newest brand ambassador. Aditya Roy Kapur will spearhead the new campaign that marks the arrival of Nautica’s Spring Summer-23 collection for men. The brand enjoys a loyal customer base across metros, tier 1 and tier 2 cities and beyond. With Aditya Roy Kapur as the face of Nautica’s new campaign, the brand aims to build deeper brand salience with fashion-forward men between the age of 30-45 and further establish itself as one of the go-to men’s fashion brands in the country.

Known for his thriving fan base, unwitting charm, and affable personality, Aditya Roy Kapur’s has made a phenomenal mark for himself as a power performer through the years. His latest outing The Night Manager has successfully cemented his position as one of the most sought-after actors in the business. Aditya’s fashion choices have always been extensively spoken about and his elegant style mirrors Nautica’s personality perfectly. One that is sure to enamor his fans and fashion aficionados at large.

The SS’23 campaign will be rolled out across mediums, including outdoor, social media engagement and leading digital platforms. The brand offers a range of categories in apparel and accessories for men, women and children and amongst other channels, and is available on Myntra, Flipkart, in addition to having a strong store presence across the country.

The season’s collection includes linens, All-over-print (AOP) graphic t-shirts, colour block polos, denim joggers, crew neck polos, swim shorts, trousers and more.