Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 Launched by Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has launched the 3rd Nation-wide Digital Life Certificate campaign which is being held in 800 cities/ Districts across India from November 1-30, 2024. The department has notified the guidelines through O.M. dated 9th August, 2024. This is the biggest-ever DLC Campaign undertaken.

The Campaign is being held in collaboration with Pension Disbursing Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations, CGDA, DoT, Railways, UIDAI & Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with the aim of reaching all the pensioners in the remotest corners of the country.

The focus is majorly on promoting Face Authentication Technology. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and UIDAI will provide technical support during this Campaign. Face Authentication has been made more seamless and convenient for the elderly Pensioners and can be used on Android as well as iOS.

DD, AIR and PIB teams are actively geared up to provide full support to this campaign for Audio, Visual and Print publicity. Outreach efforts will be further complemented by SMSs, tweets (#DLCCampaign3), Jingles and Short films to spread awareness about the campaign.

The total DLCs generated on 1st November, 2024, by evening, were 1.81 lakhs.