Nationwide Celebrations for World Stroke Day 2024 at National Institutes and Regional Centres Under DEPwD

On the occasion of World Stroke Day (29th October 2024), National Institutes and Composite Regional Centres under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) organized various programmes, to raise awareness about the severity of stroke, its prevention, and treatment. This year’s objective is to reduce disability and mortality rates caused by stroke.

According to statistics, stroke is the second leading cause of death globally and the third leading cause of disability. Every year, nearly 1.8 million people are affected by stroke. In light of this critical issue, awareness programs were organized nationwide by DEPwD to address the impact of stroke.

The National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) in Kolkata conducted street plays and awareness sessions aimed at educating the public about stroke. In these sessions, experts discussed the symptoms, risks, and preventive measures associated with stroke.

The Composite Regional Center (CRC) in Nellore held an awareness session where they discussed the importance of World Stroke Day, causes of stroke, and its effects. Experts highlighted that timely response and proper treatment can save many lives. Additionally, the CRC provided information on services available for those affected by stroke.

Other CRCs in Kullu, Bolangir, Rajnandgaon, and other locations also organized awareness programmes, focusing on educating people about recognizing early symptoms of stroke and seeking timely medical help.

Through these initiatives, the DEPwD aims to increase awareness about stroke and emphasize that with the right knowledge and vigilance, the risks associated with stroke can be significantly reduced. Through the World Stroke Day programs, the department reaffirms its commitment to making the public more aware of stroke and its implications.