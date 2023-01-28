National Workshop on Packaging of Traditional Foods of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : A national workshop on packaging to take Odisha’s traditional food to different corners of the world has been organized at Hotel The New Marion, Bhubaneswar. The program is organized by Forum for Enterprise Development (FED), Bhubaneswar with the support of Union MSME Ministry and MSME Department of Odisha Government.

In this, Secretary of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India Bihari Swain attended as the chief guest and invited the small and small entrepreneurs to register their ventures. Government of India has started registration of enterprises for MSME sector in 2020, through which the sector can be systematized and benefits of all schemes can be provided. About 1 crore 37 lakh ventures have been registered so far, said Swain.

Swain said that the Government of India has laid emphasis on credit facilities, market connectivity, technological support etc. for the development of MSME sector. The secretary further said that proper packaging of orthodox food can be adopted globally. Also, proper packaging can attract customers and keep the product safe for a long time.

Shaswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, State Government, attended as the guest of honor and requested to increase the interest in orthodox food.

With beautiful packaging and proper marketing of our traditional foods, they can become more popular,” said Mishra.

Odisha Khadi and Gram udyog Commissioner Sameer Kumar Mohanty and ORMAS CEO Guha Punam Tapas Kumar also attended the event. Forum for Enterprise Development (FED), Bhubaneswar Chairman Panchanan Das presided over the event. PK Gupta, Chief, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Cuttack coordinated the programme.

Experts from Indian Packaging Institute Kolkata, Central Food Technological Research Institute Hyderabad and machine suppliers from different parts of India participated in it.The workshop covered topics such as food packaging, processing, licensing and marketing.MSME Development and Facilitation Office Assistant Director Sivananda Nayak, Non-paying Member of Fed Rai Prasad Patnaik, Saroj Rath and Kamalakant Sahu assisted in organizing the key workshop.

We have so many traditional cakes in Odisha, if they were sold through beautiful coverings along with increasing the quality of making them, they could have reached different parts of the world.