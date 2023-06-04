National Workshop on Kui and Desia language concluded at Central University of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To prepare learning materials for the Kui and Desia-speaking learners to learn in their mother tongue, as per the NEP-2020, a five-day National Workshop organized by The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhubaneswar and Central University of Odisha (CUO) was concluded today on 02.06.2023 at the University campus. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, addressed this occasion. He conveyed his thanks to Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director NCERT and Prof. Prakash Chandra Agarwal, Principal RIE for their support and guidance in this noble initiative initiated by Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

Learning materials in Kui and Desia languages were prepared in the workshop under the Chairmanship of Dr. Basant Kumar Panda and the supervision of Dr. Mahendra Kumar Mishra and Mr. Shivshankar Patnaik.

Summary of National Workshop:

Ø Importance was given to listening, speaking, reading, and writing in Kui and Desia languages while preparing books

Ø A list of the vocabulary of child-friendly vowels and consonants in Kui and Desia languages has been prepared, with appropriate illustrations.

Ø Selection and formatting of the words collected for the preparation of the elementary book

Ø The lessons are prepared in a simple order consisting of vowels and consonants in the Kui and Desia languages.

Ø Two alphabet books in Kui and Desia languages are prepared for the primary class. Additionally, the Odia letters were also introduced appropriately.

Ø The books will be on experiments with local Kui and Desia-speaking person

Ø The revision and edition of the book will be done after various experiments at the initial level.

Members of the Kui Samaja of Semiliguda visited the University and interacted with the Committee members. They are Habika Rabi, President; Bigyan Santa, Secretary; Biswanath Disari, Sana Jani, Binod Mandingi, Damodar Jani, Anil Sarika, Rudra Santa, Syam Sundar Pujari, Sridhar Jani, Hulka Sunam Jani, and Sana Jani.

It may be recalled that the Regional Education Centre, Bhubaneswar, had formed two committees of Kui and Desiya language experts to prepare textbooks in Kui and Desia languages. Dr. Parmanand Patel, Dr. Dileshwar Rana, Dr. Govind Chandra Pe Penthai, Suresh Khora, Birendra Madangi, Sana Santa, Hanak Tadingi, and Trinath Khora are members of the committee for the preparation of textbooks in Kui

language. In contrast, Dr. Rajendra Padhi, Dr. Gopabandhu Mohanty, Dr. Kapila Khemondu, Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Somnath Amanatya, Geetanjali Pujari, Narayan Majhi, Govind Kumjharia, and Surendra Tanti were members of the committee for the preparation of textbooks in Desia language. Dr. Jugal Kishor Mishra, Retd. Principal, DAIT, Jeypore and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, PRO of the University present on this occasion.

The next workshop will be organized in the Central University of Odisha, Koraput to finalize the work.