National Workshop on e-Office and Analytics Dashboard Held by Department of Administrative Reforms as Part of Special Campaign 4.0

As part of Special Campaign 4.0, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances organized National Workshop on e-Office and e-Office Analytics Dashboard on 29th October, 2024 at CSOI Vinay Marg. 172 officials from 84 Ministries/Departments of the Central Government attended the workshop.

Presentations were made during the workshop on (i) e-Office 7.0 and implementation of e-Office in attached/ Subordinate Offices and Autonomous bodies; (ii) Initiative of Government for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making and e-Office Analytics dashboard; (iii) Cyber security protocols and key steps for consolidation of Roll-out of e-Office; and (iv) Sharing of user experience and feedback.

The e-Office is a Mission Mode project under Digital India program of Government of India. DARPG as the Nodal Department for implementation of e-Office in the Central Government Ministries/ Departments, plays a pivotal role in the successful implementation of digitization of file work in central government. At present e-Office adoption is about 95% in the Central Government Ministries/ Departments.

Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG vigorously pursued Ministries/Departments to adopt e-Office through amendments in the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure, as a result of which, adoption of e-Office has risen to 95%. The e-Office was instrumental in uninterrupted functioning of the central secretariat during the pandemic. e-Office platform generated savings for the exchequer by saving paper/stationery and lesser pollution because of less use of paper. DARPG launched e-office analytics system which has been very effective.

Shri Navin Kumar Singh, DG, NCIIPC said the workshop was a platform to generate largescale awareness and education among central government employees on cyber security. He advocated cyber vigilance and resilience by using simple measures that can have incremental changes in securing the e-office cyber space, securing VPN credentials especially admin credentials and other small doable measures which ensures cyber security in e-office digital space as well as inculcate a culture of cyber hygiene.

Smt. Rachana Shrivastava, Deputy Director General, NIC, said as part of the 100 days agenda, Government has targeted implementing e-Office in all subordinate organizations, autonomous and statutory bodies. 92 attached/ subordinate offices and autonomous bodies have onboarded the e-office system in 100 days making a total of 393 such organizations onboard e-Office. NIC is working on a new version of e-Office with divyangjan (visually-impaired) access, Bhashini translation (including voice) and encryption facility.

Smt. Jaya Dubey, Joint Secretary, DARPG presented the initiative of the Government for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making (IEDM) and how e-office analytics helps in monitoring and evaluating the efforts of the Government towards Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making.

DoPT; Ministry of Home Affairs; Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Department of School Education & Literacy shared their experiences to be used as feedback for improvisation in e-office system. Suggestions of other Ministries/ Departments were also taken in the open house.