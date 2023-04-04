National Webinar On Foundational Literacy And Numeracy At RIE, NCERT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: India has assumed the responsibility of G 20 Presidency and series of Jan Bhagdari events are organized before the third Education Working Group Meeting scheduled at Bhubaneswar. The premier teacher education institution of the country Regional Institute of Education, NCERT, Bhubaneswar has been identified as an anchor institution for organization of these events in Jaipur, Jagtsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. The theme allotted is ‘Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’. A national webinar is organized on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy(FLN) on 3rd April 2023 to deliberate on initiatives and implementation strategies of FLN. Conducted through blended mode, the webinar was attended by 350 participants i.e. teacher educators, principals, student teachers from KVs, JNVs, DIETs, Jan Sikshyan Sansthans, ITIs and Polytechnics.Prof. P.C. Agarwal, Principal of RIE, Bhubaneswar chaired the session. In his opening remarks he reiterated the need of foundational learning and transformational recommendations of the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020 for quality early child care and education. In her Keynote address, Dr. Reetu Chandra, Deputy Secretary, FLN, Ministry of Education (MoE) Government if India elaborated on the recent initiatives on FLN by Government of India i.e. NISHTHA-ECCE, FLN, Vidya Pradesh, National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage, NIPUN Bharat Mission, Bal Vatika, Jaduipitara and National Resource Group on FLN. After an interactive session, Prof. B.N. Panda reflected on roles and responsibilities and the implementation strategies.Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Head, Department of Education and Nodal Officer from the Institute for G 20 Initiatives, coordinated the webinar. The Headmaster of D.M School, Mr. A. Mishra presented the vote of thanks.