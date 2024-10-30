National Unity Day observed in Ministry of Minority Affairs

The Ministry of Minority Affairs observed the National Unity Day today (October 30, 2024) at an event organised in the Ministry . The event included a pledge ceremony held in Manthan Hall, where the Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs,administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to all officers and officials.

During the ceremony, participants reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. The pledge emphasized the importance of spreading this message among fellow countrymen and was taken in the spirit of unification of the country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.