National Unity Day celebrated at NTPC Talcher Kaniha

New Delhi: National Unity Day was celebrated on 31 October 2021 at NTPC Talcher Kaniha. Executive Director (Talcher Kaniha), Shri K.Srinivasa Rao along with other senior officers, CISF personnels and employees today offered tribute to Sardar Patel, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Shri Rao administered a pledge of national unity to all the officers, contract workers, employees and their families present. In his address he stated that such occasions offer an opportunity to reinforce a sense of pride and oneness. He appealed to the employees and the members of the union and association to contribute for national unity and security of the Nation and later flagged off the “walkathon” for everyone.